France vs Ireland Live Stream, Reddit | 6 Nations Odds, Prediction, Start Time

France vs Ireland Live Stream: The 6 Nations returns this weekend after a disjointed, unprecedented, divided 2020 tournament was postponed in the spring. It should have wrapped up months ago, on the 14th March to be precise, but here we are, coats on, central heating up, leaves turning brown, in the depths of October waiting for a coronation.

The Six Nations is back! Not that it ever really left, due to the global disruption brought by Covid-19 to – least of all affected things – the rugby calendar.

The tournament kicks off again on 24 October, only running for two weekends before, a month later, the Autumn Nations Cup kicks off as a one-off exhibition tournament. Then in the spring, next year’s installment of the Six Nations rolls around again, slated to start on 6 February. If you thought you missed international rugby it’s about to bombard you for a good six months.

If you’re in need of a refresher in the state of the table, and when the fixtures are scheduled, we don’t blame you at all. Here is everything you need to know about the final four games.

Four teams remain in with a chance of winning the title, albeit with varying degrees of optimism, with just a handful of Six Nations fixtures left to play. It’s easy to forget how the tournament played out pre-COVID-19, so brings you up to speed with how it all panned out ahead of the comeback.

Six Nations recap

England got off to a meek start in the tournament as they were defeated by pre-tournament hot-shots France.

However, since then, Eddie Jones’ men have been in dogged form. They recorded a brutal 13-6 victory over Scotland in the rain at Murrayfield before a confident win over Ireland and narrow win over Wales.

The Welsh haven’t fared well in terms of 2020 results despite performances warranting more. Their only victory so far has been a 42-0 crushing of Italy, but Wales picked up bonus points against France and England after coming within four and three points of drawing level respectively.

Scotland have plugged away and been rewarded with some nice wins, including a 28-17 victory over France in their last outing. The Scots are still in the hunt for the crown, but realistically this will come down to England, France and Ireland. Overall, it’s been a tight tournament with few blow-out victories and four matches primed to thrill us, even at an unconventional time of year.

There is some new blood in the Ireland side under Andy Farrell, with Will Connors (openside) and Hugo Keenan (wing) making their debuts, while hooker Ed Byrne and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park await their bows from the bench.

Ireland’s meeting with Italy in Rome, before Super Saturday on October 31. That begins with Wales vs Scotland, then Italy host England and France meet Ireland in the evening. England, who have already won the Triple Crown, are favourites as they top the table.

They are just ahead of France on points difference, but only have to face Italy in their final game, and will fancy a bonus-point win.France beat England in the opening round and made a great start to life under Shaun Edwards, but slipped up at Murrayfield when prop Mohamed Haouas was red carded for punching Jamie Ritchie, helping Scotland to victory.

They need to beat Ireland well, and hope England do not take a bonus-point win in Rome. Ireland are currently fourth but have two games to play. Bonus-point wins over both Italy and France would give them the title. Scotland could still technically take the title but it would require some improbable results, like Italy beating England and a draw between France and Ireland in Paris.

Six Nations fixtures

There are four Six Nations fixtures remaining in the elongated 2020 edition of the tournament, starting with Ireland v Italy.

After they play this weekend, all six teams will go head to head in three matches on a dramatic final day. For the full list of games, check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.

Six Nations table

The Six Nations table is a delicately poised affair with England in the lead and a final day fixture against Italy coming up. If England comprehensively defeat Italy, the crown is all-but theirs.

However, if they are held to a non-bonus point win – or even a defeat – France or Ireland remain in with a shout of upsetting the odds. Should Ireland topple Italy this weekend as expected, they go head to head with France on the final day with both sides knowing they need a convincing win to triumph overall.

Scotland could also theoretically still lift the trophy, but they would require a lot of results to fall their way to stand a chance.

England – 13pts (PD: +15) France – 13pts (PD: +13) Scotland – 10pts (PD: +14) Ireland – 9pts (PD: +5) Played one less game Wales – 7pts (PD: +25) Italy – 0pts (PD: -72) Played one less game

Six Nations results

Round 1

Saturday 1st February

Wales 42-0 Italy

Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Sunday 2nd February

France 24-17 England

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Ireland 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

Sunday 9th February

France 35-22 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

Sunday 23rd February

England 24-12 Ireland

Round 4

Saturday 7th March

England 33-30 Wales

Sunday 8th March

Scotland 28-17 France