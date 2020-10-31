Global Planetary Gearmotors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Planetary Gearmotors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Planetary Gearmotors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A planetary gear motor mimics a planetary rotation system; the input shaft drives the central gear, also known as the sun gear, which then turns the surrounding gears, also known as planet gears.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Planetary Gearmotors Market

The global Planetary Gearmotors market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Planetary Gearmotors Scope and Segment

Planetary Gearmotors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Planetary Gearmotors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

Sew-Eurodrive

Winergy

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Brevini Power Transmission

China High Speed Transmission Equipment

Elecon Engineering

Emerson Electric

Johnson Electric

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Bauer Gear Motor

Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

Planetary Gearmotors Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 7.5 kW

7.5 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW

Planetary Gearmotors Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Chemicals

Marine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Planetary Gearmotors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Planetary Gearmotors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Planetary Gearmotors Market Share Analysis

