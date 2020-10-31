Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Poppet Solenoid Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Poppet Solenoid Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Normally-closed poppet valves block flow from 2 to 1 when de-energized. When the solenoid coil is energized, magnetic force lifts the small pilot dart from it’s seat, creating a pressure differential across the main poppet that provides the force to lift the main poppet off it’s seat.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market
The global Poppet Solenoid Valves market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Scope and Segment
Poppet Solenoid Valves market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ATOS
Avcon Controls PVT
Aventics
Beswick Engineering
BUCHER Hydraulics
CAMOZZI
CKD
Clippard
Dresser-Rand
Festo
Jacob Sohne
GSR Ventiltechnik
Poppet Solenoid Valves Breakdown Data by Type
Normally-closed
Normally open
Poppet Solenoid Valves Breakdown Data by Application
Oil Industry
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Fertilizer
Electric Power
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Poppet Solenoid Valves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Poppet Solenoid Valves market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis
