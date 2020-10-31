In this report, the Global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sailing-dinghy-buoyancy-aids-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Buoyancy aids are a specialist form of personal flotation device (PFD) used most commonly by kayakers, canoeists and dinghy sailors.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids Market
The global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids Scope and Segment
Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Survitec Group Limited
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
The Coleman Company
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
Hansen Protection
Drarger
Johnson Outdoors
LALIZAS
Secumar
International Safety Products
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
Dongtai Jianghai
Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
SALUS MARINE WEAR
Aqua Lung International
O’Neill
Astral
Stormy Lifejackets
Kokatat
Harmony Gear
JimBuoy
SeaSafe Systems
Spinlock
Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids Breakdown Data by Type
Over the Head Vest
Front Zip Jacket
Side Zip
Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Water Sporting
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Sailing Dinghy Buoyancy Aids Market Share Analysis
