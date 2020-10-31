Global Straight Line Friction Drive Metal Belt Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Straight Line Friction Drive Metal Belt market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Straight Line Friction Drive Metal Belt market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Straight line belts are the optimal choice for friction driven conveyors. With alternating right and left spiral construction, these belts deliver better stability, heavier loads and increased surface area.

Rexnord

ATM Machinery

MIPR

Belt Technologies

Wire Belt

Transforce Beltal

Tribelt

Twentebelt

TNH Metal Belts & Conveyors

Märtens Conveyor Belts

Solid

Perforated

Glass Processing

Food Processing

Others

The Straight Line Friction Drive Metal Belt market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Straight Line Friction Drive Metal Belt market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

