If we do not do our part and if we’re not vigilant right now these deaths are going to increase,” Mokdad said. “Especially in December and January

Barca vs Real Live Stream: In the first El Clasico Live of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday. Both the teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective last matches. Barcelona lost to Getafe 0-1 while defending champions Real were stunned by newly promoted Cadiz at home.

Saturday’s El Clasico will be an El Clasico like no other. Widely viewed as the most watched club game in the world, when Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou this weekend, the match will be played behind closed doors.

It’s no secret that the team has been painfully overly reliant on Messi over the past few seasons and it may now finally have to find a way to succeed without leaning heavily on the Argentine’s shoulders. The wounds from that 8-2 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich in last season’s quarterfinals remain fresh and, perhaps most worryingly of all, Barcelona has arguably only fallen even further behind the standards currently being set by the Bavarian club.

Watch El Clasico live! Barcelona vs Real Madrid and La Liga 2020-21

Fortunately for Barcelona, Saturday’s El Clasico certainly won’t be a match Real Madrid is relishing either. Zinedine Zidane’s side has endured an even more turbulent few days than their rivals, following up its shock weekend defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz — playing in its first La Liga season for 15 years — with an equally surprising home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

With one eye on Saturday’s La Liga clash against Barcelona, Real made several changes to its regular starting lineup, but there could be no excuses for such an insipid and lifeless first-half performance. Incredibly, Shakhtar was without seven starting players — and 10 in total — due to a combination of positive coronavirus cases and injuries.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Online For Free & Subscription

“I’ve won a lot with these players, they’ve won a lot for me and I’ll always be with them until the end, it’s they who battle, run and fight and I can feel their support,” said Zidane, per Reuters, looking ahead to Saturday’s game. “But right now the most important thing is changing the dynamic, and we’ve got good games coming up to be able to do that in, UFC 254 Live and that’s what makes football so great. When things go wrong, you need to show your character and quality. “I can’t deny people are saying my future is at stake, but it was the same last year and it was like that in my first spell here, too. I just need to do my job and forget about everything else.” Real Madrid has gradually improved since Zidane was re-hired as head coach in March 2019, its resurgence culminating a first La Liga title since 2017 at the end of last season — though perhaps, in hindsight, that win was more by proxy given Barcelona’s shambolic form following the restart.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching PSG vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

Much like Barcelona, Real has some exciting prospects that are allowing fans to dream the future may be bright. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has continued his development as one of Europe’s finest attacking players, while left-back Ferland Mendy is cementing his place as Marcelo’s heir apparent. For both clubs, UFC Streams it remains to be seen whether the recent results and performances are just a small blip or an indication of the struggles ahead this season.

BAR vs RM Probable 11

Barcelona: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior BAR vs RM Full SQUADS Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi Real Madrid: Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Prediction

Messi wins a late free kick, beats Thibaut Courtois and lifts Barca to a big, big win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1