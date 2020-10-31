One of the models suggests deaths could reach more than 4,000 a day. So, when will it all be over?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: In the first El Clasico of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday. Both the teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective last matches. Barcelona lost to Getafe 0-1 while defending champions Real were stunned by newly promoted Cadiz at home. as the most watched club game in the world, when Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou this weekend, the match will be played behind closed doors.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO
Date: 10/24/2020
Time: 16:00 CEST (local time), 10:00am EST.
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.
Available TV: BeIN Sports (USA), Movistar La Liga (Spain)
“The game will be strange, as when you play at home in these kinds of games the fans are almost an extra man,” Ronald Koeman told the Barcelona website. “We hope that soon we can have our supporters back at the stadium.”
But this latest installment in the El Clasico series is also unusual in that it could be the last time Lionel Messi features against Real at the Camp Nou.
Between 2009 and 2018 the rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was the beguiling sub-plot to each El Clasico meeting.
However long gone are the days when fans would marvel at the sight of Ronaldo and Messi doing battle at the peak of their careers. In fact, Ronaldo is gone completely, now plying his trade at Juventus, and Messi … well, Messi wishes he was gone, too.
It’s no secret that the team has been painfully overly reliant on Messi over the past few seasons and it may now finally have to find a way to succeed without leaning heavily on the Argentine’s shoulders. The wounds from that 8-2 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich in last season’s quarterfinals remain fresh and, perhaps most worryingly of all, Barcelona has arguably only fallen even further behind the standards currently being set by Bavarian club.
“I’ve won a lot with these players, they’ve won a lot for me and I’ll always be with them until the end, it’s they who battle, run and fight and I can feel their support,” said Zidane, per Reuters, looking ahead to Saturday’s game.
“But right now the most important thing is changing the dynamic, and we’ve got good games coming up to be able to do that in, UFC 254 Live and that’s what makes football so great. When things go wrong, you need to show your character and quality.
“I can’t deny people are saying my future is at stake, but it was the same last year and it was like that in my first spell here, too. I just need to do my job and forget about everything else.” Real Madrid has gradually improved since Zidane was re-hired as head coach in March 2019, its resurgence culminating a first La Liga title since 2017 at the end of last season — though perhaps, in hindsight, that win was more by proxy given Barcelona’s shambolic form following the restart.
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching PSG vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
Much like Barcelona, Real has some exciting prospects that are allowing fans to dream the future may be bright. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has continued his development as one of Europe’s finest attacking players, while left-back Ferland Mendy is cementing his place as Marcelo’s heir apparent.
For both clubs, UFC Streams it remains to be seen whether the recent results and performances are just a small blip or an indication of the struggles ahead this season.
Barcelona: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi
Real Madrid: Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema
Prediction
Messi wins a late free kick, beats Thibaut Courtois and lifts Barca to a big, big win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1