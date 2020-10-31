Usyk vs Chisora: Live stream, results, updates, how to watch

How to watch the boxing if you’re away from your country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Usyk vs Chisora fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached. Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to live stream Usyk vs Chisora in the UK

British fight fans looking to watch tonight’s fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with Sky Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard.

It’s priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you’ll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it’s as good as it’s looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 7pm GMT with the main event due to commence around 10pm. https://projectspurs.com/2020/10/31/usyk-vs-chisora-live-stream-reddit-full-fight-on-dazn/ https://projectspurs.com/2020/10/31/get-usyk-vs-chisora-live-stream-reddit-free-online-telecast/ https://projectspurs.com/2020/10/31/live-oleksandr-usyk-vs-dereck-chisora-boxing-streams-reddit-high-voltage-fight/ https://projectspurs.com/2020/10/31/usyk-vs-chisora-live-stream-free-reddit-date-time-and-fight-prediction/ Sky’s streaming platform – Now TV – is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don’t already have Sky and just want this one off event then this is your option. Not in the UK? Then you’ll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to live stream Usyk vs Chisora in Australia

The great news is that the fight won’t be a PPV event Down Under, with Fox Sports set to show the action from Wembley via Foxtel channel 503. That also means the fight will be available via standalone sports streaming service Kayo Sports will also be on hand with full live coverage of the fight. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The fight is set to be aired on Sunday morning with ring walks for Usyk vs Chisora expected at around 9am AEDT. For those wanting to watch Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you’ll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch the Usyk vs Chisora live stream in the US