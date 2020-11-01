Global Dry Coolers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dry Coolers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Coolers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dry coolers are utilized for the cooling of processing liquids, generally pure or brine water, particularly in refrigeration applications, air-conditioning or industrial processes such as free-cooling and the cooling of liquids that circulate inside industrial moulding dies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Coolers Market

The global Dry Coolers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Dry Coolers Scope and Segment

Dry Coolers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Coolers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Thermofin

Motivair

KARYER

Modine Manufacturing Company

Airedale

Colmac Coil

Sierra

Zorn

Piovan Group (Aquatech)

FRITERM A.S.

Althermo

FACO

Stefani

Kelvion

Carrier

EVAPCO

Refra

REFTECO

ThermoKey

Kref Group

CIAT

Tecnicas Evaporativas,SL (Teva)

Uniflair

MTA Australasia

Guentner

Frigo System

OMEEL Coils

Alfa Laval

AIA (LU-VE Sweden)

Intersam

Dry Coolers Breakdown Data by Type

V-shaped Dry Cooler (DCV)

Radial Dry Cooler (DRC)

Axial Dry Cooler (DHN-DCH)

Dry Coolers Breakdown Data by Application

Plastics Industry

Food & Beverage

Medicine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dry Coolers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dry Coolers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dry Coolers Market Share Analysis

