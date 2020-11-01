Global Mooring Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Mooring Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mooring Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mooring equipment includes mooring winches, anchor windlasses, chain stoppers, fairleads and capstans.

Global Mooring Equipment Scope and Segment

Mooring Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mooring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Macgregor (Rapp Marine)

ACE Winches

Markey

Neumann Equipment

Harken

TTS Group

NIPPON PUSNES CO.,LTD

Huisman Group

Adria Winch

Mitsuubushi Heavy Industries

Kraaijeveld Winches

NABRICO

Yoowon M-tech

Zicom Private Limited

Thrmarine

Ortlinghaus

Rolls-Royce

Ellsen

DMT

IHC Hytop B.V.

Fukushima Ltd

DEGRA

GuRDESAN

PH Hydraulics＆Engineering

Concrane

OUCO

Mooring Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Mooring Winches

Anchor Windlasses

Chain Stoppers

Fairleads

Capstans

Others

Mooring Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Marine Engineering

Hoisting Freight

Fishing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Mooring Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Mooring Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

