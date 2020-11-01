Global Sublimation Printing Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sublimation Printing Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sublimation Printing Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sublimation printing is a digital printing technology that enables the reproduction of various customized and personalized color prints or images to various specially coated surfaces including plastics, films, woods, textiles, ceramics, metals etc. In sublimation printing process, the solid printing dye is sublimated into a gas at high temperatures and is exposed to the surface to be printed. The gas thus formed penetrates the polymeric surface, creating permanent bonds with it. This process gives high resolution and permanent coloration to the exposed surface, which is highly resistive to peeling and cracking off surface of the material.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sublimation Printing Machine Market

The global Sublimation Printing Machine market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Sublimation Printing Machine Scope and Segment

Sublimation Printing Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sublimation Printing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Epson America

Sawgrass

Guangzhou JD Digital Technology

SEFA

Hotronix

Geo Knight

Jet Stream Digital

Roland DG

Nsenterprise

Sublimation Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Printers

Heat Presses

Others

Sublimation Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel

Signage

Promotional Products

Awards and Photo Gifts

Sporting Goods

Technical Textiles

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sublimation Printing Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sublimation Printing Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sublimation Printing Machine Market Share Analysis

