Global Sublimation Printing Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Sublimation printing is a digital printing technology that enables the reproduction of various customized and personalized color prints or images to various specially coated surfaces including plastics, films, woods, textiles, ceramics, metals etc. In sublimation printing process, the solid printing dye is sublimated into a gas at high temperatures and is exposed to the surface to be printed. The gas thus formed penetrates the polymeric surface, creating permanent bonds with it. This process gives high resolution and permanent coloration to the exposed surface, which is highly resistive to peeling and cracking off surface of the material.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Epson America
Sawgrass
Guangzhou JD Digital Technology
SEFA
Hotronix
Geo Knight
Jet Stream Digital
Roland DG
Nsenterprise
Sublimation Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Type
Printers
Heat Presses
Others
Sublimation Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Application
Apparel
Signage
Promotional Products
Awards and Photo Gifts
Sporting Goods
Technical Textiles
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Sublimation Printing Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Sublimation Printing Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
