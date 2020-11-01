New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Live Stream, Reddit Free | TV schedule, time, odds, picks, and more

Big NFL Week Today! Where To Watch New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Live Stream Game NFL Football Week 8 Game today For months now, we have known who each New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Live Free Online Week 8 team will be playing in the 2020 season. While those live Reddit Twitter TV streaming.

There’s a massive AFC matchup on tap for Week 8 in the NFL, with the undefeated Steelers heading to Baltimore to face the one-loss Ravens. The Ravens swept the series last year but didn’t have to face Ben Roethlisberger to win either game and needed a late field goal to send the first meeting into overtime, where they managed another field goal to win. This matchup could go a long way to determining the top seed in the AFC, though the Chiefs are still looming.

Each week, we’ll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 8, and good luck in your games! All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 7 is a big one in the NFL, with two of the league’s three undefeated teams squaring off in Nashville when the Steelers face the Titans, and the other set for a big NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football where the Seahawks will hit the road to battle the Cardinals. We’ll also get to see Jimmy Garoppolo face his former team when the 49ers play the Patriots in Foxborough, the first-ever matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, and plenty more.

Aside from their one touchdown and field goal at the start of the second quarter, the Browns were completely shut down. The Titans, however, just barely pulled off their 42-36 win over the Houston Texans (a 1-5 team) in overtime. The Titans were playing catchup for most of the game and only forced the OT after scoring in the final seconds of regular play.

The close call belies how hard the Titans worked to earn their victory over Houston, however. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for a whopping 364 yards, while running back Derrick Henry rushed 212 yards. That’s the first regular-season game ever to combine 350+ yards of passing with 200+ yards rushing.

Week 8 looks to be the most impactful week yet for weather this season. Fantasy football owners tend to focus on rain and snow, but based on my research, high winds impact games more than anything. This week we have some of the windiest games we’ll see all season, as Patriots-Bills, Raiders-Browns, and Vikings-Packers, Saints-Bears, and Titans-Bengals all feature strong, gusty winds in the forecast, which could in turn impact fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Before we get into the Week 8 forecasts, here’s a reminder that if you have any questions about sports weather or how weather could impact play (and, potentially, your fantasy, DFS, and gambling decisions),

Patriotts @ Bills. This looks like an ugly day for football: Windy (20-mph sustained winds), wet (scattered showers), and chilly (temps in the 40s). No one weather variable is all that disruptive on its own, but when you jam them all together, it makes for tough sledding on the offensive side of the ball.

Raiders @ Browns. There should be sustained winds here between 25-30 mph with gusts likely around 45. Compared to Chicago, where we’ll likely see winds tapering off late, or Buffalo, where the worst of the winds comes after the game, Cleveland looks to be smack dab in the middle of the worst of it all game long.

Vikings @ Packers. I think we see winds around 25 mph sustained and gusts close to 40 mph early, with winds gradually winding down in the second half. If the front comes through a few hours earlier, then winds will also subside a few hours earlier, so I still expect this game to be major trouble, but it’s a spot where I could see the forecast changing a decent amount.

Saints @ Bears. Similar story to GB, but with this game starting later and winds getting lighter late, I think it may miss the worst of the impact or at least avoid it for the latter half of the game. I still think we are talking sustained winds of around 20-25 mph to start (gusts close to 40), with the majority of the game being played with winds more like 15-20 mph and 30-mph gusts.

Titans @ Bengals. I’m bumping up the winds a touch in Cincinnati based on latest forecast models, so now it’s looking like 15-20-mph sustained with gusts around 30 mph. This game isn’t nearly the worst on the slate, but deep throws and kicks could still have issues.

Rams @ Dolphins. Typical chance for Florida pop-up showers/storms, but coverage isn’t too high and it’s unlikely to be a real issue.

Steelers @ Ravens. There could be some light showers with winds around 10-15 mph, but ultimately you shouldn’t alter your lineup based on these conditions.

Cowboys @ Eagles. Another game with a chance for rain and winds in the 10-15-mph range. If needed any more reasons to worry about the Cowboys offense and load up on the D/STs here, let the weather be your deciding factor.

