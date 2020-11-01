Participants have their temperatures checked and masks are distributed, but the majority of those attending the rally do so with their faces uncovered

Boom! Australia vs New Zealand Live Stream, The All Blacks team has been named to play Australia in the third Bledisloe Cup and first Tri Nations Test at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, on Saturday 31 October .

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named debutants Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone in the starting XV for Saturday must-win Test against New Zealand at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Wallabies youngster Filipo Daugunu didn’t hold back on the trash talk ahead of Bledisloe III – and now the Kiwis aren’t happy. Daugunu said the Aussies had to target All Blacks starlet Caleb Clarke on Saturday, after Clarke tore the Wallabies’ defence apart in a remarkable debut performance in New Zealand’s 27-7 win in Bledisloe II.

How to Watch Wallabies vs All Blacks 2020 Live Stream

20-year-old Lolesio and Simone steered the Brumbies to the Super Rugby AU title and will replace the injured James O’Connor and Matt To’omua in the side’s first match on home soil since the record-breaking win over the All Blacks in Perth in August last year. The pair are two of four uncapped players in Rennie’s match day 23 with Queensland Reds duo Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight in line for their first appearance for the Wallabies from the pine, with the side also set to wear the First Nations jersey for just the fourth time.

Wallabies vs All Blacks 2020 Live Stream Reddit

Allan Alaalatoa is the only change to the pack, named for his first start in 2020 alongside Brandon Paenga-Amosa and James Slipper in the front row, the latter set to play his 99th Test for this country. The ever-improving Matt Philip and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will have another chance to build on their combination in the second row.

After an impressive return to the Test arena a fortnight ago, Ned Hanigan retains his spot at blindside flanker with skipper Michael Hooper on the opposite side of the scrum. The backrow rounded out by the up-and-coming Harry Wilson, who is set to appear in the Wallabies jersey on home soil for the first time. Lolesio will be partnered by his Super Rugby teammate Nic White in the halves with Simone to combine in the midfield with the dynamic Jordan Petaia, who will start for the first time in 2020 in what is also his first Test match in Australia.

The experienced Dane Haylett-Petty will wear the 15 jersey for the first time this year with Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu adding speed on the wings. Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio and Taniela Tupou will be called upon as the front row finishers with Rob Simmons set to surpass Stephen Larkham and become the equal 8th most capped Wallaby when he runs on for his 103rd Test. The other end of the spectrum sees McReight and McDermott in line for their debuts with the aggressive Hunter Paisami and versatile Reece Hodge rounding out the match day squad.