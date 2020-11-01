Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream Reddit Free

There’s a massive AFC matchup on tap for Week 8 in the NFL, with the undefeated Steelers heading to Baltimore to face the one-loss Ravens. The Ravens swept the series last year but didn’t have to face Ben Roethlisberger to win either game and needed a late field goal to send the first meeting into overtime, where they managed another field goal to win.

It’s Week 8 in the NFL and there’s no better place to prepare for your matchup than with a special post-Halloween edition of Yahoo’s “Fantasy Football Live.” We will tackle the tough sit-start questions, place our bets on FLEX options, and get you ready as the Steelers (6-0) and Ravens (5-1) battle for control of the AFC North.

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4-1 after last Sunday’s 22-21 win over the New York Giants where they managed to come back from 11-point deficit. Offensive lineman Jason Peters, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, safety Rudy Ford, and linebacker T.J. Edwards are returning to practice this week and will all be eligible to play against Dallas on Sunday. However, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway have both been placed on injured reserve after sustaining injuries in last Thursday’s game.

With so many unexpected twists and turns in the off-season – plus a crop of exciting rookies like Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and of course new Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrows to watch – we’re every bit as excited as you to see how the 2020/21 NFL season pans out. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the NFL online and live stream every game in week 8 as the action rolls on.

NFL Network – As soon as the live broadcast ends, the NFL GamePass allows you to replay every game, all season long. Get a free trial.

Live Stream: Watch here

NBC – Watch the NBC Sports Network through fuboTV and get the Patriots vs. Cardinals game live. Try it free for 7 days.

Yahoo Sports – get the app to watch local and primetime games for free on your phone or tablet. The app also keeps you updated on basketball, baseball, and soccer action.

Hulu TV – If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox for the Patriots vs. Cardinals game.

Sling TV – If the game is in your market, Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle offers more than 40 live TV including FOX for the Patriots vs. Cardinals game. The NFL Network is included in “Sling Blue” and ESPN is in “Sling Orange.” CBS is not available on Sling.

NFL Week 8 Live Stream from Canada DAZN

Canadian viewers can watch every regular season and postseason game live online with DAZN, the digital streaming service. DAZN also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month. Watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals and other games on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device with the DAZN app.

NFL Week 8 Live Stream from AUSTRALIA

Foxtel, 7Mate, and Kayo Sports will all broadcast live American football games in Australia so you can watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals. Foxtel will broadcast vis ESPN, so you need to add the Sport Package at $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to your cable package. 7Mate offers viewers two games per week free, with some games available to stream on the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Kayo Sports shows a selection of NFL games weekly via ESPN and costs between $25 and $35 USD per month, depending on your selected package.

NFL Week 8 Live Stream from UK

NFL and Sky Sports have launched the Sky Sports NFL channel dedicated to American football, with the Cardinals vs. Patriots live stream and other round-the-clock offerings in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

NFL Week 8 Live Stream with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in the location in the United States, where football is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals live stream!

NFL live stream 2020/21: How to watch every game online in the US

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers.

Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

Sunday afternoon’s traditional kick-offs get covered by CBS or Fox as before.

The cheapest way to live stream NFL games without cable

While it doesn’t offer every channel you need for complete NFL coverage, Sling TV is an affordable over-the-top provider whose Blue and Orange packages cost just $30 a month each.

Sling Blue is the obvious starting point for NFL fans, as it offers local Fox and NBC/NBC Sports channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. An extra $15 a month will get you Sling Orange and add ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal – as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more.

So just $45 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle covers off a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts, making this a great option for many NFL fans.

Best of all, you can try Sling TV absolutely FREE to see if it’s right for you

The best overall way to watch NFL games without cable

Therefore, for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network.

Of the many over-the-top streaming options, some will give you nearly all of the channels you need for complete coverage – but to our knowledge, only fuboTV currently offers them all.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is pricier than some of the competition, but still a darn sight cheaper than cable. There’s even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Now, read on to see what channels cover what games each week.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Fox and the NFL Network have the TV rights to Thursday Night football.

This means you can stream games through the Fox or NFL Network if you’ve got cable – or take advantage of the fact that Amazon Prime has now joined the NFL streaming party and will be the exclusive streaming-only provider of Thursday Night Football games. Try the famous FREE 30-day Prime trial today.

How to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games

CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday, and while the exact games and timings will vary by region, those with the channels as part of cable will be able to watch their local coverage online via the CBS and Fox websites.

If you just want CBS, then know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month to consider – try it for free today.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football is being aired exclusively by NBC throughout the regular season, so if you have it as part of a cable package, you’ll be able to stream games directly through the NBC website.

How to watch Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football can be found on ESPN every week, so anyone with the channel as part of their cable package can watch online at no additional charge through the ESPN website – just log-in with details of your TV provider.

We have also compiled for you below a full list of other TV streaming service options where you can live stream the NFL playoffs.

How to watch NFL games from abroad

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.