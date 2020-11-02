Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps are used to pump primary coolant around the primary circuit.
The purpose of the Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps is to provide forced primary coolant flow to remove and transfer the amount of heat generated in the reactor core.There are many designs of these pumps and there are many designs of primary coolant loops. There are significant differences between pumps for different reactor types. This article is focused on RCPs for pressurized water reactors. Most of PWRs use four RCPs in two or four loops design.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Orano
General Electric
Alstom Power
KSB Pumps
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Flowserve Corporation
Westinghouse Electric Company
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Hitachi Plant Technologies
Sulzer Pumps
Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Pressurized Water Reactor
Boiling Water Reactor
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor
Gas-cooled Reactor
Light water Graphite Reactor
Fast Neutron Reactor
Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Generating Electricity
Propelling Aircraft Carriers
Propelling Nuclear Submarines
