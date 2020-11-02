Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps are used to pump primary coolant around the primary circuit.

The purpose of the Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps is to provide forced primary coolant flow to remove and transfer the amount of heat generated in the reactor core.There are many designs of these pumps and there are many designs of primary coolant loops. There are significant differences between pumps for different reactor types. This article is focused on RCPs for pressurized water reactors. Most of PWRs use four RCPs in two or four loops design.

Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Orano

General Electric

Alstom Power

KSB Pumps

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi Plant Technologies

Sulzer Pumps

Pressurized Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

Gas-cooled Reactor

Light water Graphite Reactor

Fast Neutron Reactor

Generating Electricity

Propelling Aircraft Carriers

Propelling Nuclear Submarines

The Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

