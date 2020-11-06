Breeders’ Cup The card, Schedule, Time, Venue, Watch info



The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. The Breeders’ Cup Classic post time is set for 5:13 p.m. ET on Saturday.The Breeders’ Cup will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. There won’t be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Race Broadcast Info & How to watch the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Friday, NBCSN (1 p.m.); Saturday, NBCSN (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and Ch. 11 (1:30-4:30 p.m.)

Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: NBC

How many horses run in the Breeders Cup?

For each race, there are a maximum of 14 horses selected for each Breeders’ Cup Championship race. Seven who come from the Challenge races and points system and seven who have been selected by the experts. This ensures the highest quality of competition.

Two days, 14 races and over $28 million in purses.How to watch Breeders’ Cup 2020 LIVE stream. NBC Sports is home to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 6, from 2-5:30 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Breeders’ Cup The card

The $31 million world championships begin with Future Stars Friday: five races for 2-year-olds, headlined by the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Older horses take the stage Saturday for nine races, ending with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Friday’s schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 2:10 p.m.

Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.

Juvenile Turf, 3:30 p.m.

Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.

Turf Sprint, 11:39 p.m.

Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.

Filly and Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.

Sprint, 1:36 p.m.

Mile, 2:15 p.m.

Distaff, 2:54 p.m.

Turf, 3:33 p.m.

Classic, 4:13 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Players’ Show

Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday

Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday

Location: Changes yearly

Track: Left-handed

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Participants:

Mighty Gurkha (IRE),Windy City Red,Lipizzaner,County Final,Cowan,Ubettabelieveit (IRE),Momos,After Five,Bodenheimer,Into the Sunrise,Dirty Dangle,Second Of July,Golden Pal,Blame the Booze.

Purse: Varies by Race; Between $1,000,000 – $6 million

Inaugurated: 1984

Surface: Turf, Dirt

The Breeders’ Cup is the annual horse racing event that follows the Triple Crown races on the schedule. Beginning in 2007, the Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days

How to watch Breeders’ Cup Classic 2020: Live stream, TV

Horses race around the turn at Keeneland during the 2015 Breeders’ Cup.

Radio, and live streaming coverage for 2020 Breeders’ Cup week.

Tune in with our free live streaming videos of daily races from over 150 tracks … Money Back Special – Breeders’ Cup 2020.

TVG

Horse Racing Videos on TVG.

Learn how to stream the 2020 Breeder’s Cup securely. Set up in five minutes and watch live horse races online with ExpressVPN.

Price: Free

The official Breeder’s Cup website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page will stream the events during the week live and free!

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to the Breeder’s Cup website, YouTube channel, or Facebook page.Start watching for free!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Breeder’s Cup app on Android and iOS.

Stream the 2020 Breeder’s Cup live on TVG and NBC

Price: 60 USD/month and up

Channels: TVG, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC and TVG hold broadcasting rights for the 2020 Breeder’s Cup in the U.S. You can watch the streams live on fuboTV or YouTube TV with a seven-day free trial.

To watch the Breeder’s Cup live on TVG or NBC:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month) or fuboTV (60 USD/month) and use a free trial.Start watching!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS) or the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching YouTube and fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

When and where is the 2020 Breeder’s Cup?

The 2020 Breeder’s Cup is scheduled for November 6 – 7. The event will be held at Keeneland Association Inc, Lexington, Kentucky. Here is the race schedule:

Date and time (ET) Event Where to watch

Friday, November 6, 2020 (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Future Stars Friday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook

Saturday, November 7, 2020 (12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook

Saturday, November 7, 2020 (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBC, TVG, YouTube, Facebook

Horse racing calendar 2020

Check out these great equestrian events throughout 2020!

Date Race Location

November 6 – 7, 2020 Breeders’ Cup Churchill Downs, KY, U.S.

November 29, 2020 Japan Cup Tokyo, Japan

December 5, 2020 Hong Kong International Races Sha Tin, Hong Kong

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.