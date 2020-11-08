Joe Biden said on being elected as a president United States Presidential election, 2020 Live – Stream, News, & Results IN Online

A day before the US elections, United States Presidential election 2020 Live Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on being elected as a president, he would work with both Democrats and Republicans because this is the “job of a president”. “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do. Because that’s the job of a president,” he tweeted.
The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.
In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their staunchly opposing views on the voting processes and other issues. Trump highlighted his accomplishments over the last four years, including economic development and the recent Supreme Court justice installation. He criticized the way the media had handled his campaign throughout the election season. Biden, on the other hand, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, saying “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”
Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. India is between 10½ and 13½ hours ahead, depending on where in the US you’re looking. However, over 100 million people have already casted their votes, according to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.
In the past, the election results have seldom been declared on Election Night. As The New York Times reports, Americans are accustomed to knowing who won because of projections made by news organisations based on partial counts.
US Presidential Election 2020: The final sprint to election day
After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans will tomorrow (Tuesday, US time) decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.
- There was the legal wrangling that has been a feature of this campaign even before Election Day, with a federal judge in Texas on Monday rejecting Republican efforts to invalidate more than 127,000 votes that were cast at drive-through locations in a Democratic stronghold.
- There was the plywood going up in Washington and other cities around the country, amid fears that the passions being stirred up by the campaign could lead to unrest or even violence, with some states readying members of the National Guard.
- And there were efforts to set expectations, as the Biden campaign and social media giants like Facebook and Twitter reminded voters that the results of the election may not be known on Tuesday.
- Dr Deborah Birx, who helps lead the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, delivered a stark private warning to White House officials on Monday, telling them that the pandemic is entering a new and “deadly phase” that demands a more aggressive approach.
- The president, meanwhile, stuck to his usual campaign playback of blitzing from rally to rally and state to state. He appeared in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and then returned to Michigan for one final, late-night push, in the same place he ended his 2016 campaign.
- At his fifth and final rally of the day in Michigan, Trump promised America will land the first woman on the moon, and land an astronaut on Mars.
- “We’re going to have a red wave. They call it a great red wave, like nobody’s ever seen before. I think we’re going to win everything,” Trump told his ardent supporters.
- Biden appeared in the battlegrounds of Ohio and Pennsylvania, where he ended the day with a live-streamed drive-in rally event held alongside his running mate Kamala Harris with performances from Lady Gaga and John Legend.
- “Tomorrow we have an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation,” Biden said. “Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. And tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that’s fanned the flames of hate all across this country.”
Election unprecedented some ways, in others not
The election of 2020 has been called many things: extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented.
It’s all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday (US time) after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republican will win it.
The differences start with a couple of future trivia answers:
- This is the first time a Black woman has been nominated by a major party.
- It’s the first time both presidential nominees have been in their 70s.
- It is the first time a presidential election has been held in the throes of a deadly pandemic that has affected every corner of the country. (A 1918 midterm election, in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, saw voter participation drop 20 per ceng — although the fact that 2 million men were fighting in World War I also had an effect. By the time Republican Warren G. Harding won in 1920, the flu had passed.)
As Election Day and Night unfolds, the battle for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House will boil down to how President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, perform in what are called the “battleground” or “swing” states. But there is a real possibility that the result of the election may be delayed — and that there is no clear winner until late on Election Night. A long-drawn-out legal battle may follow and, in the worst case scenario, potential violence and unrest in the streets.
As you watch the election, look out for what happens in the battleground states — and keep in mind that the drama you see may actually last longer than just one night.
Why are battleground states important?
Battleground or swing states hold the key to a candidate’s fate. These are called swing states because they have a history of swinging back and forth between the two main political parties, the Republicans and the Democrats. To use an example from India, an American swing state would be like the state of Kerala — which has swung between the Left and the Congress in elections.
Swing states have populations that are almost equally divided politically. Presidential candidates often focus all their energies on these states, sometimes skipping altogether the solid blue (Democratic) or red (Republican) states that are expected to inevitably go one way or the other. Both Trump and Biden have targeted these states during their campaigns.