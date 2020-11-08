Joe Biden said on being elected as a president United States Presidential election, 2020 Live – Stream, News, & Results IN Online

A day before the US elections, United States Presidential election 2020 Live Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on being elected as a president, he would work with both Democrats and Republicans because this is the “job of a president”. “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do. Because that’s the job of a president,” he tweeted.

The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.

In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their staunchly opposing views on the voting processes and other issues. Trump highlighted his accomplishments over the last four years, including economic development and the recent Supreme Court justice installation. He criticized the way the media had handled his campaign throughout the election season. Biden, on the other hand, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, saying “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”

Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. India is between 10½ and 13½ hours ahead, depending on where in the US you’re looking. However, over 100 million people have already casted their votes, according to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.

In the past, the election results have seldom been declared on Election Night. As The New York Times reports, Americans are accustomed to knowing who won because of projections made by news organisations based on partial counts.

US Presidential Election 2020: The final sprint to election day