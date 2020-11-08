Well, I think Trump should concede, but I also think the Republican Party has a responsibility here

The luxury-car sector continued to reveal mixed results in October 2020.
BMW finished October in 13th spot – despite a 3.2 percent sales increase – ahead of MG, Audi, Suzuki, and LDV.
Holden continues to deplete showroom stock, with just 165 vehicles reported as sold (versus 522 in September and 555 in August), as dealerships continue to remove signage ahead of the shutdown of the brand at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, our appetite for US pick-ups continued during the pandemic, and fuel economy was clearly not a factor: Ram outsold Mini and Peugeot.
TOP 10 CARS IN OCTOBER 2020
- Toyota HiLux: 4444, up 26.4 percent
Ford Ranger: 4217, up 33.4 percent
Toyota RAV4: 4084, up 91.6 percent
Toyota Prado: 2207, up 45.9 percent
Toyota Corolla: 1943, down 8.2 percent
Isuzu D-Max: 1932, up 51.5 percent
Mazda CX-5: 1912, up 11.9 percent
Hyundai Tucson: 1678, down 0.9 percent
Toyota LandCruiser Wagon: 1640, up 23.8 percent
Kia Cerato: 1619, down 11.4 percent
TOP 10 CAR BRANDS IN OCTOBER 2020
Toyota: 19,505, up 14.8 per cent
Mazda: 7457, up 17.1 percent
Hyundai: 5951, down 20.2 percent
Ford: 5744, up 17.4 percent
Kia: 5304, up 4.8 percent
Mitsubishi: 4510, down 6.3 percent
Nissan: 3539, down 11.8 percent
Volkswagen: 3112, down 26.3 percent
Subaru: 2902, down 12.1 percent
Mercedes-Benz: 2288, down 11.5 percent
The market
New-car sales in October 2020 were down by 1.5 percent compared to the same month last year, with 81,220 vehicles reported as sold. It was the 31st month in a row of year-on-year decline.
Year-to-date, 726,111 new vehicles have been reported as sold, a decrease of 18.8 percent compared to the first 10 months of last year.
While sales for October 2020 were down, four of the Top 10 brands posted sales increases and market share gains as the supply of new vehicles began to return to normal after production interruptions earlier in the year.
The year-on-year decrease of just 1.5 percent in October compares to a 21.8 percent decline in September, a 28.8 percent decline in August 2020, a 12.8 percent decline in July 2020, a 6.4 percent decline in June 2020, a 35.3 percent decline in May 2020, and a 48.5 percent decline in April 2020, in the grip of the coronavirus crisis.
Last month was the lowest October result in 10 years versus the lowest September in 18 years, the weakest August tally in 23 years, the slowest July in 18 years, the worst June in nine years, a 23-year low in May, and the lowest April result in at least 30 years.
Brands
Toyota remains the market leader for October 2020 comfortably ahead of its nearest rivals and is on track for its 18th year in a row as Australia’s top-selling car brand. The Japanese car giant’s sales totaled 19,505, up 14.8 percent compared to the same month last year.
Toyota’s October market share increased to 24 percent, compared to 18.2 percent in September, 20.4 percent in August, 21.4 percent in July, 20.7 percent in June, 24.2 percent in May, and 26.5 percent in April. Last month Toyota represented almost one in four new vehicles sold.
Mazda secured second place with 7457 sales (up 17.1 percent) but it only had one car in the Top 10.
Hyundai finished in third place, with 5951 new cars reported as sold (down 20.2 percent)
The Toyota HiLux was the top-selling vehicle outright in Australia in October 2020, when sales of both 4×4 and 4×2 models are combined (as is industry practice).
However, the Ford Ranger 4×4 (3808) outsold the Toyota HiLux 4×4 (3406) for the month, as Toyota introduced massive price rises with its updated model.
Both utes posted big sales gains (Toyota HiLux up 26.4 percent and Ford Ranger up 33.4 percent).
Toyota filled five spots in the Top 10, with the HiLux, RAV4 (4084 sold, up 91.6 percent), Prado (2207 sold, up 45.9 percent) Corolla (1943 sold, down 8.2 percent), and LandCruiser wagon (1640 sold, up 23.8 percent).
Top 25 models for October 2020
FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said every state and territory had experienced a robust rebound except for Victoria and Tasmania.“After a very challenging year, we are seeing ‘green shoots’ in the Australian new-vehicle market,” he said.The instant asset write-off scheme was a major contributor to the renewed vigor, along with increased activity as economies increasingly reopened outside of Victoria. The rebound underscores that an economic recovery is building in Australia, just as the Reserve Bank of Australia unleashed its own extra stimulus with a rate cut and $100 billion bond-buying programs on Tuesday.
Ute sales in particular surged. The No.1 selling vehicle model in Australia in October was the Toyota HiLux ute, which experienced a 26 percent jump in sales to 4,444 compared with October in 2019.
The second-ranked model was the Ford Ranger ute, where sales jumped by 33 percent to 4,217. The Isuzu D-Max ute surged up the sales charts to be No.7 overall across all vehicles, with a 52 percent jump.
Across the states, Western Australian sales were buoyant and were up 17 percent, South Australia was up 14.5 percent, NSW was 6.2 percent higher and Queensland advanced 11.7 percent. Tasmania was down 16 percent.
Victorian sales were down 28.5 percent, but Mr. Weber said that the market was starting to improve.
For the 10 months ended October, new vehicle sales reached 726,111, which is 18.8 percent lower than the same time last year.
The small decline in October marked the 31st consecutive month in which the industry had experienced a sales decline compared with the previous corresponding period.
Mr. Weber said there was hope the recovery would continue to rebuild.
“Nationally, the state of industry operations is returning to normal as COVID-19 restrictions ease,” he said.
He said the federal government stimulus measures including the instant asset write-off, along with more accessible finance for consumers is helping momentum.
Electric vehicles more than doubled sales in October, albeit off a low base.
Across the market, Toyota was a clear No.1 brand, with 24 percent of overall sales, followed by Mazda with 9.2 percent and Hyundai, 7.3 percent.