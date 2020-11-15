North Macedonia vs Estonia Live Stream Free Online

If you want to watch North Macedonia vs Estonia online, these are the live streaming instructions. North Macedonia vs Estonia live streaming is available in America & Canada on FuboTV.

On Thursday night, the Red Lynxes had a date with destiny in Tbilisi against Georgia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Path D play-off Final.

It was a tight game in which Goran Pandev got the only goal.

The 37 year old Scudetto and Champions League winner with Inter firing his nation to their first ever major finals.

It was the 13th qualification process they’d entered since independence from Yugoslavia and it was lucky number 13.

North Macedonia will now take on Austria and then Ukraine in Bucharest before facing Netherlands in Amsterdam at next summer’s finals.

Can Igor Angelovski’s side build some momentum?

Well, they’re actually unbeaten in all six matches they’ve played in 2020, the two rounds of play-offs and the four matches in this UEFA Nations League group.

Last month, Ezgjan Alioski’s 93rd minute penalty saw them hold Georgia to a 1-1 draw at home.

The Balkans made history on Thursday, qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals, beating Georgia 0-1 in Tbilisi. This is the first time they will be present at the finals of a major international competition. Goran Pandev may be 37, but he still scored the only goal of the match in Tbilisi, in the 56th minute. Their current form reads; WDDWD. They are on six points from four matches in this group, level on points with Georgia, and one ahead of third-placed Armenia. They are still undefeated, with one victory and three draws. Goals, seven scored, six conceded. In the reverse fixture, last month, they drew 3-3(!) in Tallinn, despite being 3-1 down in the 80th minute. Coach Igor Angelovski has been in charge since October 2015. Needless to write, he is considered a… national hero in his country after what the team did on Thursday…

Estonia were without a point after their first two matches in the group, but they did much better in the October international break, earning two points. First they drew 3-3 with Pandev’s team in Tallinn, a game they should have won, given that they were leading 3-1 in the 80th minute, and then drew with Armenia as well, 1-1, also at home. On two points, they are at the bottom of the table, but… at least mathematically, they can still avoid relegation to League D, not to mention they can still finish first(!). Key word, “mathematically”. Their current form reads; LDDLL. Coach Karel Voolaid has been in charge since July 2019. On Wednesday he saw his team lose 4-0 in Italy, in a friendly game. After that, he told reporters it is matches against big rivals that help his young players mature, faster than games against some of Europe’s weakest national teams.