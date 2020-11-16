Hand Trucks Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Hand Trucks analysis, which studies the Hand Trucks industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hand Trucks market will register a 3.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 689.9 million by 2025, from $ 607.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hand Trucks business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Hand Trucks Includes:

Harper Trucks, Inc.

BIL Group

Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)

Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing, Inc.)

Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co., Ltd.

Magliner

Wesco Industrial Products, LLC.

Qingdao Taifa Group

Maker Group Industry Limited

B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)

The Fairbanks Company

Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology

Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel Hand Trucks

Aluminum Hand Trucks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

