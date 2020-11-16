Up TV! USA vs Panama live Stream

The Stadion Weiner Neustadt, some 60 km to the south of Austrian capital Vienna is the setting for Monday’s international friendly as the US men’s side face Panama. This is the second friendly for both nations in the current FIFA break with the US drawing 0-0 with Wales last week and Panama falling 1-0 to Japan.

Recent meetings between both sides in 2019, both went the way of the US with a 3-0 in a friendly followed up with a 1-0 in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Once again US coach Greg Berhalter will look to youth after six players made their senior team debut for the US team last week in Swansea. Three teenagers started the match: 17-year-olds Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah plus Konrad de la Fuente with Johnny Cardoso, Nicholas Gioacchini and Owen Otasowie entered the action in the second-half.

Panama are managed by Thomas Christiansen who had spells with the likes of Apoel Nicosia and Leeds United before joining the Panamanian national side in the summer of 2020 and who has been entrusted to secure anopther World Cup place after the Central Americans made it to Russia in 2018. Panama trained on Sunday morning at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt with the squad welcomed by a delegation representing the Panama embassy in Austria.

USA vs Panama: Head-To-Head

Unsurprisingly, the United States hold a huge edge in the all-time rivalry with Panama. Thus far, they’ve beaten them 16 times with 4 ties and just 2 losses. Also, they’ve taken three straight games from them.

USA vs Panama: Leading Scorers

USA: Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey (57)

Panama: Luis Tejada (26)

USA vs Panama: Storylines

The USMNT will face Panama without Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea star continues to nurse a hamstring injury. However, they can do just fine with Weston McKennie leading the way for the star-spangled banner.

As for Panama, they’re coming off a tough 0-1 loss to Japan in their last international friendly but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for their project going forward, so the USA may be cautious not to be overconfident ahead of this game.

https://technoweekly.com/news/1200385/usa-vs-panama-live-stream-reddit-international-friendly-online-soccer-for-free/

https://eurowire.co/news/1227173/watch-united-states-vs-panama-live-stream-reddit-start-time-tv-channel/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1944761/usa-panama-live-streaming-and-tv-listings-live-scores/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1961447/how-to-watch-usmnt-vs-panama-soccer-score-updates/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1524725/usmnt-vs-panama-free-live-stream-11-16-20/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1949215/soccerlivestream-usa-vs-panama-live/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1945882/usmnt-vs-panama-how-to-watch-lineups-match-thread/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1529317/usmnt-vs-panama-usa-international-friendly-live-stream/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1960981/usa-vs-panama-live-stream-reddit-soccer-online/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1498318/watch-usa-vs-panama-live-stream/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1957172/usa-vs-panama-live-stream-reddit/

https://thedailychronicle.in/news/1945112/usa-vs-panama-live-stream-free/