Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Decorative Paints & Coatings market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 94450 million by 2025, from $ 82770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decorative Paints & Coatings business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Includes:

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

NIPPON PAINTS CO. LTD

AKZONOBEL N.V.

ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

MASCO CORPORATION

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

JOTUN A/S

DAW SE

KANSAI PAINTS

DULUXGROUP LTD

DUNN EDWARDS

HEMPEL A/S

FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.

BASF COATINGS GMBH

CROMOLOGY (FORMERLY MATERIS PAINT)

BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.

NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO.

DIAMOND VOGEL

BENJAMIN MOORE & CO. INC.

KC CORPORATION LTD

TIKKURILA OYJ

PINTUCO S. A.

RING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING

NOROO PAINT CO. LTD

SK KAKEN

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Propylene

Alkyd

Polyurethane (PU)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Business

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

