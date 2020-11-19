Anti-static Floor Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Anti-static Floor analysis, which studies the Anti-static Floor industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-static Floor market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3774.5 million by 2025, from $ 3259.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-static Floor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Anti-static Floor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Anti-static Floor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Anti-static Floor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Anti-static Floor Includes:

Mohawk Group

Ecotile

Armstrong

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Gerflor

Julie Industries

Staticworx

Altro

Flowcrete

Huili

Shenyang Aircraft

Tkflor

MERO

Huatong

Silikal

Kehua

Huaji

Formica

Xiangli Floor

Viking

Youlian

Jiachen

Changzhou Chenxing

Replast

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

Anti-static Access Floor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

