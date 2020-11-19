Bellator 253 Live Stream Reddit Online

Bellator 253 Live On Reddit Stream: Free Watch Online TV Channel He’s a two-time Bellator bantamweight champion, and he has lost to only two men in his pro career: Kyoji Horiguchi (twice) and Joe Taimanglo (whom he beat in a rematch). Now fighting up at featherweight, Caldwell has won two straight, including a submission win over Adam Borics in the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinals in January.

AJ McKee was 12 years old at his childhood home in Long Beach, California, when he wrote himself a mock check for $1 million. The check was from McKee to McKee. The verbiage the then-preteen used to indicate the amount was “1 mil.”

“I just always wanted to be a millionaire,” McKee told ESPN. “I’m just fascinated with money. I like to spend it. I like to look at it. It’s what motivates me, in a sense. It doesn’t motivate me to the point where that’s what I have to work for, but it’s motivation, man.”

McKee, one of Bellator’s most prized young stars, is two victories away from making that $1 million as an MMA fighter. On Thursday, the man nicknamed “The Mercenary” will fight Darrion Caldwell in the semifinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, that will serve as the main event of Bellator 253 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The winner will go on to compete for the Bellator featherweight title and a $1 million check in the Grand Prix championship round.

