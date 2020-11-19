Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream Reddit Tv

The Arizona Cardinals are walking tall this week after a hail mary in the final seconds gave them a win in Buffalo last week. Now, for the second time this year, the team must take on a potent Seahawks offense for primetime Thursday Night Football. Here’s how to watch it live.

Right now the Seattle Seahawks are reeling, searching for answers, and have lost two games in a row. Furthermore, the team’s first loss of the season came several weeks ago at the end of October vs, you guessed it, the Arizona Cardinals. So, this will be a big rebound game for Russell Wilson and co, if they can put up enough points and keep pace with the Cardinals.

In fact, this could end up being one of the best games of the year. We have two teams both sitting at 6-3, both with star quarterbacks having MVP-like seasons and offenses that can score at will. This game will likely come down to defense, turnovers, and if the Seahawks can make some adjustments so they don’t lose again as they did back in week 7.

When these two teams first met the Seahawks were undefeated, yet the Cardinals won 37-34. Since then, the Seahawks’ struggles have continued, and the team lost three of their last four games. Basically, this is make-or-break time for the Seattle Seahawks. So here’s how to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live from anywhere in the world.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: When and where?

As usual, this week’s Thursday Night Football game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT on FOX or Amazon Prime at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. Those with FOX can easily watch it by signing into a cable service. Additionally, Amazon Prime gives you access to TNF all season, even if you don’t have FOX.

Live Stream: Watch Here

Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime will be able to tune in via one of its apps and watch the whole thing for free, on any device that supports Amazon Prime.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game that we’ll cover in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Cardinals using some other method, try a VPN.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really save your NFL weekly watching. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.