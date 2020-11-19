Foster vs. Roman Live Stream Full Fight

Tonight at 9 pm on NBC Sports Network, we’ll have the premiere of a new boxing series, as Ring City USA debuts with a junior lightweight main event between O’Shaquie Foster and Miguel Roman.

We’ll be here with live results as they come in here in the main post, and discussion in the comments below.

The 27-year-old Foster (17-2, 10 KO) has had a couple of setbacks against Samuel Teah in 2015 and Rolando Chinea in 2016, both in lightweight bouts on ShoBox, but he’s won seven straight fights since returning to action at the end of 2017. He most recently fought in Dec. 2019, beating Alberto Mercado, and is looking to take a big step with this matchup.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 | Start Time: 9:00 pm ET

Location: Wild Card Boxing Club – Hollywood, CA

TV: NBC Sports Network

The 35-year-old Roman (62-13, 47 KO) is a classic Mexican warrior in many ways, a lunch pail action fighter who stays busy and is tough as hell. He’s been out of the ring since Sept. 2019, a very long break for him. In his career, he’s had title shots at 126, 130, and 135, and come up short in those, but he’s at the very least the sort of fighter Foster needs to beat if he’s going to get in the race at 130.

In the lightweight co-feature, unbeaten 24-year-old Mexican William Zepeda (21-0, 19 KO) will take on 27-year-old countryman Roberto Ramirez (23-2-1, 16 KO), who hasn’t lost since 2015.