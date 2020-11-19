Latin Grammy Awards 2020 Live Streams without Cable

Awards Biggest Night Today!Latin Grammy Awards 2020 Live Stream guide for How To Watch Latin Grammy Awards 2020 As the countdown continues for the 2020 Latin Music Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, the music superstar is more than grateful to be nominated for Song of the Year.

At the same time, the 26-year-old is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform. “I can tell you that in my performance, I’m singing two songs,” Sebastián exclusively teased to E! News. “One of them is mine and another one…you can call a Grammy moment.”

He continued, “I’m just mega excited to be back in Miami and that we can make the Grammys happen this year because I think they’re going to share a lot of joy with people all over the world.” The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will primarily take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, but also feature performances from multiple cities around the world. While Sebastián wishes he could perform in front of a packed audience, he’s more than impressed and supportive of how event organizers are keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Latin Grammy Awards LIVE: transmission channels

Movistar: 602

DirecTV: 264

Dish Network: Channel 260

Sky: Channel 70

Megacable: Channel 606 (SD)

Axtel: Channel 685

You can also watch the 2020 CMA Awards live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, or YouTube TV.

Broadcast from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Miranda Lambert leads the way with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Wildcard), and Female Vocalist of the Year. Tonight's show will feature collaboration by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin and also include additional performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and many more.

Where to see the streaming transmission of the Latin Grammy Awards?

Televised on ABC live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. It will be another house-Rockin' awards ceremony when the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards are televised in November on ABC beginning at 8 PM ET live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Who will host the Latin Grammy Awards?

Who's hosting? The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be co-hosted by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda. The 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards are almost here! On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Latin Recording Academy will gather the biggest names in Latin music for a reimagined telecast that will include remote performances and awards all tied to this year's theme, "Music Makes Us Human."

There’s no red carpet, no live audience — safety measures due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic — but Latin mega-artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony and so many more still promise to make the Latin GRAMMYs an epic party. Read on below for how to watch the awards as well as details on the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees, performers, hosts, and more. When are the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards? Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, AT 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or on the Univision NOW app with a TV subscriber login. Univision is also available on fuboTV — a live TV streaming service with a 7-day free trial. Plans start as low as $29.99 per month for Fubo Latino. Who's hosting? The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be co-hosted by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda. Who's performing? Bad Bunny is performing, as well as a star-studded lineup that includes Karol G, Pedro Capo, and Marc Anthony, in addition to Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guayana, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía, and Sebastián Yatra.

Latin GRAMMYs: How to vote?

Final-round ballots are sent to voting members in good dues standing. The finalists determined by the special nominating committees are also included in the ballot. In the final round, Latin Recording Academy members may vote in 15 categories plus the four categories of the General Field. It is the goal of the Recording Academy to ensure the GRAMMY Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner and that voting members make their choices.

Final Round Of Performers Announced For 2020 Latin GRAMMYs

With only 10 days away from the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs, the Latin Recording Academy today (Nov. 9) announced the final list of performers for this year's telecast. Spotlighting some of the leading artists in Latin music, the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will feature performances from current nominees Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Lupita Infante, Juanes, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales, and Prince Royce. Also, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Carla Morrison will take the stage with Ricky Martin.

Who are the nominees at the Latin Grammy Awards 2020?

It was never in Carla Morrison’s plans to make a comeback in 2020, but the pandemic changed it all. The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter from Tecate, Mexico, who rose to the spotlight with her heartbreaking Spanish-language records, stopped making music for some years after realizing she wasn’t happy. In that time, she moved to Paris where she began to spend time in museums and learned a lot about herself—both as an artist and as a woman. She also thought of new music inspired by her newfound empowerment and new home but didn’t see herself releasing it this year.

“When COVID hit, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I have this song called “Ansiedad” and I think it would be good for people to listen to this and I think it would be good to put music out now,”” she recently told GRAMMY.com via Zoom. “It was something that I already had in mind, but then it came to life because I wanted people to use my story as a mirror for the times that we’re living right now.”

“Ansiedad,” or “anxiety,” is one single off her new four-part project, which also features her latest track, “No Me Llames,” or “don’t call me.” The project touches on mental health, self-love, well-being, and empowerment. Musically speaking, her revival leaves behind the sad, slow-tempo love songs she’s known for and experiments with upbeat pop sounds. The songs—together called Renacimiento, or “rebirth,” a name inspired by the renaissance paintings she spent time learning about during museum visits—tell “the story of how, when I went through a very dark time, I still came out in a better way,” she said.

She hopes the project is able to “give something to people,” too. “This time, it’s been a very hard time for everybody. For me, it’s been a very hard time, even though I was already in a pause in my life, it’s still … It paused me even more than some,” she shared. “So I do feel like we can take that narrative back and be like, ‘OK, what do I want to do with this?’ Because it’s hard to imagine yourself in a rebirth when it’s all very sad, but I do feel like this is teaching us a lesson, and we just have to get the best of it.”

Through her performance alongside Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs this Thursday (Nov. 19), she hopes she will inspire people as well: “I do believe that anything that I do becomes full of purpose when it can mean something to somebody else.” Morrison spoke to GRAMMY.com about working with Martin on their song, “Recuerdo,” the ways her time away from the music industry helped her grow, the importance of mental health conversations in the biz, and more.

10 Questions With Chiquis: Regional Mexican Artist on Latin Grammys

Chiquis Rivera has a lot to celebrate this year — including her first-ever Latin Grammy nomination, which she describes as a “beautiful surprise.” “When I woke up to the news, I was overflowed with joy and so much appreciation,” the Regional Mexican singer tells Billboard. “God was with me. That’s why I cried so much — and I had to share it with people because I feel that I represent that person who they say, ‘You can’t do it,’ and they close doors in your face

1. In celebration of your song “Me Vale,” what’s one thing quite a te vale?

Honestly, I don’t care what people think of me, especially those who don’t know me.

2. If you win the Latin Grammy, how will you celebrate?

I’m going to have a party with my team and everyone who formed part of this album. I’m going to get dressed, have a red carpet and all. This is a moment to celebrate, for sure!

3. Three best things to do in Long Beach, California?

Definitely go on Ocean Boulevard, it’s the place to be. The Aquarium of the Pacific is really nice there. And there’s this burger joint called Donald’s. I used to go every day after school and I recommend it.

4. What do you love the most about being Mexican?

In the word “Mexican,” there’s the word “can” — meaning that we can! I love our culture, the music, the food… all of it is just the bomb.

5. What song best defines your 2020?

“Me Vale.” I had COVID, all these things happened to me this year — and honestly, I brushed it off.

6. What’s the first piece of music that you bought for yourself, and what was the medium?

It was No Doubt’s CD Return To Saturn.

7. What was the first concert you saw?

The first concert that my tia Rosie took me to was a Shakira concert. I was in the third row and I was living my best life. I literally cried. I was 19 years old.

Who Should Win Best New Artist at the 2020 Latin Grammys? Vote!

8. What’s your favorite childhood memory?

Living in the garage with my mom in the back of my to Gustavo’s house and sleeping with her on a mattress on the floor, and that’s where we bonded the most. Every night it was super-cold, and she would just hug me. I will never forget that cause we had that connection.

9. Who made you realize you could be an artist full-time?

My brother Johnny. I think the fact that he’s supported my career since the beginning, just to have his blessing and support has given me the strength to do this full-time.

10. What’s at the top of your professional bucket list?

I would say winning a Latin Grammy… that for me is it!

The Latin Grammy Awards is being live-streamed at the website and the Latin Grammy app. But to get access to the Latin Grammy live stream, you will have to log in with the account and password from a participating pay-TV service.

AT&T TV Now

Streaming TV services such as AT&T Now (formerly DirecTV Now) and Philo come with CMA, and if you’re a new subscriber you can try out either service during a free seven-day trial. Registering for a free trial would allow you to watch the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards online for free tonight — and afterward, you’d have several more days to try out the service and see if you want to become a paying subscriber.

If you only want to live stream the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards for free and don’t want to become a paying subscriber, remember to cancel before the free trial ends. If you miss the deadline, you’ll be charged in full for the first month. Philo’s base streaming service normally costs $20 per month, while AT&T’s more robust packages start at $50.

Sling TV

Yet another option is available through the live streaming service Sling TV’s “Blue” package. It comes with Comedy Central, which as mentioned above is broadcasting the Latin Grammy Awards. Sling TV packages have special introductory rates starting at $15 per month for new subscribers.

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Univision and TNT.

Nicknamed "the Biggest Night in Latin Music," the show will honor artists hailing primarily from Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S. The show will be anchored in Miami but will feature performances from cities across the globe. There will be no red carpet or live audience this year as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Similar to the Grammys, the Latin Grammys are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy, and top categories include album, song, and record of the year, as well as a best new artist.

There will be four hosts this year

Singers Victor Manuelle, Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras, and actress Yalitza Aparicio will share hosting responsibilities this year. In a tribute to salsa icon Héctor Lavoe, Manuelle will perform in the night's opening musical number alongside Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro, Ricardo Montaner, and Jesús Navarro.

Victor Manuelle. "Can you imagine? It's a great honor for me," Manuelle told Billboard. "The opening will allow us to relive Héctor Lavoe's music, the music that is in our blood, that makes us so proud and is part of our musical history and culture." Rivera will join Natalia Jiménez to celebrate Spanish singer Julio Iglesias is one of the tributes to Latin music icons. Mexican actor/ranchera singer Pedro Infante, Dominican star Juan Luis Guerra and Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, a.k.a. the King, will be honored with special performances.

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will also air on TNT (cable) at 7 p.m. (MEX)/8 p.m. (COL)/10 p.m. (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.

Latin Grammy Awards 2020 Live Stream Free Reddit | Watch TV … We’re just two days away from the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards, airing Thurs., Nov. … data to these sites. britmedia360.co.uk will not take any responsibility for Other artists that have been nominated include Latin sensation How to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards: live stream in the USA Unfortunately for UK music fans, there will be no live broadcast of the Grammy Awards this.

Latin Grammy Award is an award by The Latin Recording Academy to recognize outstanding … 3 Ceremonies; 4 Leading winners; 5 Criticism; 6 Ceremony locations; 7 See also … In 2001, Cuban exiles living in Miami protested at the Latin Grammy Awards for allowing … Archived There’s no red carpet, no live audience — safety measures due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic — but Latin mega-artists like Bad Bunny.

These artists join previously announced performers Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Guayana, Los Tigres del Norte, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Christian Nodal, Debi Nova, Fito Páez, Nathy Peluso, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra.