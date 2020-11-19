Nadal vs Tsitsipas Live Stream Reddit

Big final in the group “London 2020”: Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas match each other this Thursday evening for a place in the semifinals at this year’s Nitto ATP finals, match for a duel with Daniil Medvdev, who was first in the group yesterday could fix with a victory over Novak Djokovic. After Dominic Thiem was able to defeat both Tsitsipas and Nadal, however, he is certain in this group as the winner.

In view of the strong performance that Nadal had in his wafer-thin defeat against Thiem, the Spaniard is probably an easy favorite, even though the indoor hall is anything but his favorite surface. The world rankings and the head-to-head also speak for the Spaniard, who is in second place and has won five of the six previous duels with the Greek. The latter at the Nitto ATP Finals last year.

Nadal vs. Tsitsipas – where there is a live stream

The game between Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled for 21:00 CET and can be seen live on Sky on TV and in the stream on SkyGo and TennisTV. You can also follow the group game here in the match tracker.