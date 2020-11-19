Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Live Stream

The Arizona Cardinals are walking tall this week after a hail mary in the final seconds gave them a win in Buffalo last week. Now, for the second time this year, the team must take on a potent Seahawks offense for primetime Thursday Night Football. Here’s how to watch it live.
Right now the Seattle Seahawks are reeling, searching for answers, and have lost two games in a row. Furthermore, the team’s first loss of the season came several weeks ago at the end of October vs, you guessed it, the Arizona Cardinals. So, this will be a big rebound game for Russell Wilson and co, if they can put up enough points and keep pace with the Cardinals.
In fact, this could end up being one of the best games of the year. We have two teams both sitting at 6-3, both with star quarterbacks having MVP-like seasons and offenses that can score at will. This game will likely come down to defense, turnovers, and if the Seahawks can make some adjustments so they don’t lose again as they did back in week 7.
When these two teams first met the Seahawks were undefeated, yet the Cardinals won 37-34. Since then, the Seahawks’ struggles have continued, and the team lost three of their last four games. Basically, this is make-or-break time for the Seattle Seahawks. So here’s how to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live from anywhere in the world.
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: When and where?
As usual, this week’s Thursday Night Football game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT on FOX or Amazon Prime at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. Those with FOX can easily watch it by signing into a cable service. Additionally, Amazon Prime gives you access to TNF all season, even if you don’t have FOX.
Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime will be able to tune in via one of its apps and watch the whole thing for free, on any device that supports Amazon Prime.
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game that we’ll cover in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Cardinals using some other method, try a VPN.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really save your NFL weekly watching. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks online in the U.S.
This week the Seahawks and Cards game airs on FOX, making it easy to watch for most people. Fans with a traditional cable package can quickly log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Then as we said earlier, Amazon Prime works, as does the official NFL mobile app on a smartphone.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. We really love FuboTV because they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks live in the UK
Those outside the US still have multiple ways to access and enjoy NFL games. If you’re in the UK tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
This week Sky Sports is showing the Cardinals vs Seahawks, which is on Friday (TNF) for those in the UK. So, it’ll be really easy for NFL fans to watch. Additionally, you can watch other games with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If Sky Sports 6-games a week isn’t enough, consider getting a Game Pass Pro subscription. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, try our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks live in Canada
Up in Canada, streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in your region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. It’s definitely worth it.
How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks live in Australia
Australian fans have a few ways to tune-in as well. In fact, as long as you have ESPN you’ll be able to watch NFL games. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air football but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too. It should offer TNF, but check your local listing.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. This week could determine who the MVP is for 2020, so don’t forget to watch.