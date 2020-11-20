Djokovic vs Zverev Live Tennis Stream Free Online

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev will clash against each other in the Round Robin of the Nitto ATP Finals for the 7th time of their career. They are scheduled to compete on Thursday at 8:00 pm on Centre Court. In the following lines, you can find the head to head analysis and the prediction. Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev had a good start in this edition of the ATP Finals 2020.

World #1 Novak Djokovic is back in action at the ATP Finals on Wednesday when he faces Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev, the big-hitting Russian, is the #4 in the world. This will be the 7th meeting between the players. While Medvedev has 2 wins, Djokovic has won this matchup 4 times.

Djokovic beat Medvedev earlier this year at the ATP Cup in Australia. Prior to that, however, Medvedev had beaten the Serb 2-games in a row. Both Djokovic and Medvedev won their opening matches at the ATP Finals. While Djokovic is the favorite to win, Medvedev has the weapons in his arsenal to beat the Serb. Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev kicked off their 2020 ATP Finals debut in brilliant fashion on Monday, with the latter defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, and the former dispatching Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2. It’s fitting that the Lacoste-wearing superstars will face off in the season’s final tournament, as the pair kicked off the 2020 season with one of the best matches of the year at the Inaugural ATP Cup in January, won by the Serbian—6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Matchups are everything in tennis, and while the Russian trails Djokovic 2-4 in their career head-to-head, he is one of the few players capable of administering the world No. 1 a small taste of his own Gumby-like, court-shrinking medicine. Excluding a 2017 clash on the grass in Eastbourne in 2017, Medvedev has won a set in each of their five previous encounters. It’s become quite clear this past decade that you don’t defeat Djokovic by hitting hard to the corners, but you can (sometimes) frustrate him with disciplined, deep, and consistent hitting.

world no. 1 Novak got to the semifinal after beating Diego Sebastian Schwartzman 6-3 6-2. In the previous match, The Serbian had a good straight-sets win against Schwartzman (6-3 6-2). During the match, Djokovic scored 59 points vs Schwartzman’s 40. Novak was pretty aggressive to blast 23 winners.

Djokovic has an impressive record in the last 10 years having won 88% of his matches (627-87). 3-1 on indoor hard courts in 2020. Regarding his performance on the same surface of this tournament, Djokovic has a 77-14 win-loss record in the last years on indoor hard courts.

Medvedev stays focused to serve out the match to love and claim the first-ever victory at the end of season tournament at the fourth time of asking. He was the more consistent throughout and deservedly took the spoils in one hour and 29 minutes. Medvedev chucks in an underarm serve at 30-30 and ends up coming through to consolidate. No one was expecting that surprise tactic. He’s one away from a first-ever win at the tournament. The Russian makes his move! Zverev saves one of two breakpoints, but can’t reach the sanctuary of deuce as he finally slaps an angled forehand into the net following yet another energy-sapping rally. Sascha rallies from 15-30 down and has to hang tough from deuce, but a clinical overhead ensures he stays in front. Lots of fist-pumping and shouts of encouragement from the world number seven. He’s desperate to lift his level here.

Novak Djokovic, the top seed at the ATP Finals, kicked off his campaign with a commanding win over Diego Schwartzman. The World No. 1 took out the Argentine in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2. While Djokovic conceded his serve once in the match, he broke Schwartzman four times. The Serb also produced seven aces in the encounter. Djokovic has a terrific win-loss record of 40-3 this year, but the three losses might be playing more on his head than the 40 wins. His first defeat of the year came in the form of a default at the US Open, where he accidentally hit a linesperson. He was then pummeled by Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, losing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. His most shocking defeat of the year came against Lorenzo Sonego at the Vienna Open, where he looked a pale shadow of himself and lost 6-2, 6-1.

Needless to say, this tournament will be a test of the top seed’s mentality. He is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and tie Roger Federer’s record, but it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover his touch from the early part of the year and beat the stiff competition at London. Daniil Medvedev meanwhile had an excellent start to his ATP Finals campaign too, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4. This is already the best result for Medvedev at the tournament, given that he lost all three matches in his only other appearance (2019). The Russian comes into London on the back of a huge win at the Paris Masters. That was his first trophy of the year and his third Master’s title overall.

Djokovic and Medvedev have met six times on the tour so far, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 4-2. Their latest encounter came in the semifinal of this year’s ATP Cup, which the Serb won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. Medvedev had consecutive wins over Djokovic in the two matches before that – at Cincinnati and Monte Carlo last year. However, the 17-time Grand Slam champion has a 3-1 edge on hardcourts.