Watch AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream Free

Monaco host Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II on Friday with Thomas Tuchel’s men on an eight-match winning run. Niko Kovac’s Monaco side are starting to find some form with two consecutive victories and do not have continental action to worry about. Seven points separate the two coming into this weekend, but a win would move Les Monegasques into the chasing pack just behind Les Parisiens.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 20 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Louis II — Fontvieille, Monaco

TV: beIN Sports USA

Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Monaco +400; Draw +360; PSG -182 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Monaco: Life under Kovac and former Red Bull talent guru Paul Mitchell has been eventful so far with smart additions like Axel Disasi and Kevin Volland joining the prolific Wissam Ben Yedder. Sadly, the France international is out after testing positive for COVID-19. Although Monaco are stronger at home than away this season, PSG won this fixture 4-1 last campaign.

PSG: Despite their strong domestic form, PSG are under pressure because of their slow start in the Champions League group stage. Tension between Tuchel and sporting director Leonardo has not helped on top of a ludicrously high number of injuries and suspensions. Kylian Mbappe has still managed to score seven times this term with impressive loanee Moise Kean chipping in with three.

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream Reddit

After losing their opening two league matches, Paris Saint-Germain have swept away everything before them domestically, averaging 3.25 goals per game and conceding just once during this run.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be concerned about his side’s Champions League form after losing two of their opening three group games but can be confident of maintaining their four-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a win over Monaco.

Niko Kovac has enjoyed a solid start to life as Monaco manager, winning five and losing just two of his opening 10 games in charge. Les Monégasques are sixth in the table but can move to within just four points of PSG if they can pull off an unlikely victory here, something they haven’t managed in the last nine meetings between these two sides (dating back to Monaco’s 2016/17 Ligue 1 title triumph).

AS Monaco vs PSG Live Stream

Monaco-PSG is available in most nations through the rights holders’ online platform, if they have one. The best option is to check who is showing the game in your country and if they have an online service or Ios/Android app to watch it on.

For example, Fanatiz is a dedicated streaming platform in the US and in the UK, Premier Player has a streaming service.