Arizona vs Washington Live Stream Free TV

The Arizona Wildcats fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Arizona and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, Arizona couldn’t capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 34-30 to the USC Trojans. QB Grant Gunnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 286 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. Gunnell’s 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Tayvian Cunningham in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 12 points for Arizona. K Lucas Havrisik delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They secured a 27-21 W over the Oregon State Beavers. The Huskies’ RB Sean McGrew looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats suffered a grim 51-27 defeat to Washington when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can Arizona avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.