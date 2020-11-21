Cincinnati vs UCF Live Stream Free

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bounce House. Cincinnati struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 41.57 points per game.

When you finish with 360 more yards than your opponent like Cincinnati did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the East Carolina Pirates 55-17 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 42-10 advantage. Their QB Desmond Ridder was on fire, passing for three TDs and 327 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 75 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ridder this season.

Cincinnati’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why UCF was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Temple Owls with a sharp 38-13 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Knights had established a 38-3 advantage. It was another big night for their WR Marlon Williams, who caught four passes for two TDs and 102 yards.

UCF’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Temple’s offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 7-0 and UCF to 5-2. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you’d better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.