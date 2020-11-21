Georgia State vs South Alabama Live Stream Free Online

The Georgia State Panthers are 3-1 against the South Alabama Jaguars since November of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Georgia State and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Panthers didn’t finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-13 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia State, but they got one touchdown from WR Sam Pinckney.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that’s exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-10 punch to the gut against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. South Alabama was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Desmond Trotter had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 133 yards passing.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Georgia State is now 3-4 while the Jaguars sit at 3-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia State is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 21 on the season. South Alabama has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.