Illinois vs Nebraska Live Stream Free Tv

The Illinois Fighting Illini have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 3 of 2015. Illinois and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Illini aren’t favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don’t count them out.

Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, sneaking past 23-20. Illinois QB Isaiah Williams did work as he accumulated 104 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 192 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Illinois. K James McCourt booted in three field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, winning 30-23. Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 152 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 67 yards.

The Fighting Illini are now 1-3 while the Cornhuskers sit at 1-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Illinois is stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 148 on average. Nebraska has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, with only five on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.