Kansas State vs Iowa State Live Stream Reddit

The Iowa State Cyclones are 1-4 against the Kansas State Wildcats since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Iowa State’s week off comes to an end as they meet up with K-State at 4 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Iowa State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Baylor Bears two weeks ago, winning 38-31. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Iowa State’s RB Breece Hall was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 133 yards on 31 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but K-State had to settle for a 20-18 defeat against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago. Kansas State’s loss came about despite a quality game from QB Will Howard, who passed for one TD and 143 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 125 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Howard has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Iowa State’s win lifted them to 5-2 while Kansas State’s defeat dropped them down to 4-3. Giving up four turnovers, Iowa State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if the Wildcats can exploit that vulnerability.