Kentucky vs Alabama Live Stream Reddit TV

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bama struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 47.17 points per game.

Bama kept a clean sheet against the Mississippi State Bulldogs two weeks ago and took the contest 41 to nothing. That 41-point margin sets a new team best for Bama on the season.

Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 38-35. RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. had a stellar game for UK as he rushed for two TDs and 149 yards on 13 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Rodriguez Jr.’s 74-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Bama to 6-0 and the Wildcats to 3-4. In their win, Bama relied heavily on WR Devonta Smith, who caught 11 passes for four TDs and 203 yards. UK will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.