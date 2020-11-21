Liberty vs NC State Live Stream Free

The Liberty Flames will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Flames are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

On Saturday, Liberty turned the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 633 yards to 282. Liberty steamrolled past Western Carolina 58-14 at home. That looming 44-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Liberty yet this season. QB Malik Willis had a dynamite game for Liberty; he passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 97 yards. Willis’ 83-yard touchdown toss to WR Kevin Shaa in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

The Flames’ defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Catamounts’ offensive line to sack the quarterback four times total. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, NC State strolled past the Florida State Seminoles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 38-22. The Wolfpack relied on the efforts of QB Bailey Hockman, who passed for three TDs and 265 yards on 34 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR Thayer Thomas, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 135 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Thomas has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Flames are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Liberty to 8-0 and NC State to 5-3. Liberty has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 40.50 points per game. We’ll see if NC State can find some way to disarm them.