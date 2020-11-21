Middle Tennessee vs Troy Live Stream Online

This Saturday, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.75 points per game. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Troy Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Blue Raiders found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 42-14 punch to the gut against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-14 by the third quarter. QB Asher O’Hara put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 241 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 39 yards.

Meanwhile, Troy came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles two weeks ago, falling 20-13.

Middle Tenn. is the clear underdog, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Blue Raiders at 2-6 and Troy at 4-3. Middle Tenn. is 2-3 after losses this season, Troy 2-0.