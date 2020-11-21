Nadal vs Medvedev Live Stream Free

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, the winners of the French Open and Paris Masters respectively, face off at London’s O2 Arena today, where they’ll battle it out for the chance to compete in the grand finale of the 2020 ATP Tour – the season-ending ATP Finals final. If there was a fifth Grand Slam, this would be it. We’ll show you how to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev online today at the ATP Finals wherever you are.

To frame Nadal as the underdog would perhaps be pushing it, but Medvedev has been the standout player of the round robin stage, his straight sets thrashing of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic the standout moment of the tournament so far.

The box-office Russian made light work of Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman too, and progressed to the semi-finals stage as the winner of Group Tokyo 1970 and the tournament’s only undefeated player, having not lost a set.

However, in three previous meetings he’s never beaten Rafael Nadal, who finished as Group London 2020’s runner-up behind the world No. 3 Dominic Thiem.

Their most memorable meeting was in the final of the 2019 US Open, a five-set thriller in which the Russian won back the New York crowd that had jeered him throughout the tournament by recovering from two sets down, only for Rafa to clinch the championship in the fifth.

This is Nadal’s 10th appearance at the ATP Finals, and incredibly he’s never won the tournament. By comparison, Roger Federer and Djokovic, the rivals he will always be measured against, have won it six and five times, respectively.

It’s a rare gap in his CV that he’ll be desperate to fill, and if you’re even a casual tennis fan, you won’t want to miss a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream. Follow our 2020 ATP Finals live stream guide below to watch all the tennis online this weekend.

