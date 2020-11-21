Newcastle vs Chelsea Live Stream Free Soccer

Two teams that have started the season well enough without necessarily blowing away their supporters will be looking to return from international break with a bang as Newcastle United host Chelsea in the weekend’s opening Premier League fixture.

Frank Lampard’s side would briefly move top of the Premier League with a victory at St James’ Park whilst their hosts, currently 13th in the Premier League table with a 3-2-3 record, could rise as high as seventh if they extend an impressive record on home soil against Chelsea. Of their last seven meetings in the league at this ground, Newcastle have won five and lost just once.

Frank Lampard has voiced his frustration at the fixture scheduling as his side travel to Newcastle with next to no training in place since the international break finished.

The Blues have the chance to go top of the table this weekend but preparation has been far from ideal and the former midfielder did not pull his punches regarding the early afternoon kick-off.

Lampard said: “No it’s not. I have to be honest, and I will be honest with it, if you talk about any team in the Premier League, we have been training with four players generally these last two weeks and the majority of our squad have been travelling.

Chelsea’s new signings finally seem to be clicking, with the Blues playing some of their finest football over the past few weeks. Chelsea are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League and will be hoping to take three points at a venue where they have struggled in the past.

Notably, Chelsea have won just one of their last seven top-flight trips to St James’ Park. However, the Blues will be motivated by the chance to move to the top of the Premier League standings temporarily with a win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Yes. You can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11:30am.

Christian Pulisic (thigh) remains out while Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all face late fitness tests.

Dwight Gayle (knee), Martin Dubravka and Ryan Fraser (both thigh) ruled out for Newcastle.

Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Manuel Almiron all face late fitness tests.

