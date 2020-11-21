North Alabama vs BYU Live Stream Free

The BYU Cougars and the North Alabama Lions have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU has yet to lose; North Alabama, on the other hand, is desperate for their first victory.

When you finish with 263 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 51-17 margin over the Boise State Broncos. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-3 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to LB Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for two TDs and 123 yards on 14 carries, and QB Zach Wilson, who passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Allgeier put himself on the highlight reel with an 86-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago, falling 24-13.

BYU’s win lifted them to 8-0 while North Alabama’s loss dropped them down to 0-3. BYU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.25 points per game. We’ll see if the Lions can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, Utah TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.16

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.