UFC 255 live stream results, play-by-play updates

he UFC is back in Las Vegas after holding its final event at Fight Island and this Saturday we’ll get to see both a men’s and women’s flyweight title fight when Figueiredo defends his title against Perez and Shevchenko does so against Maia. At the top of UFC 255’s Main Card, Deiveson “Deus Da Guerra” Figueiredo will face off against Alex Perez in a flyweight title bout. Figueiredo is coming off of a three fight win streak after defeating Joseph Benavidez twice and Tim Elliott once at UFC Fight Night. Perez on the other hand is an up and comer who is also going into Saturday’s match with a three fight win streak after defeating Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa.

UFC 255’s co-main event will see Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko defend her flyweight title against Jennifer Maia. Shevchenko is currently on a five fight win streak after defeating Katlyn Chookagian by knockout back in February. However, her last win in the Octagon took place in August of last year when she defeated Liz Carmouche by decision in round 3. Maia is also heading into the match with a five fight win streak after defeating Joanne Calderwood by submission in round 1 back in August and Katlyn Chookagian by decision during round 3 in November of last year. Live Stream: Watch here Elsewhere on the card, Mike Perry will take on Tim Means in a welterweight bout, Katlyn Chookagian will go up against Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout and Muaricio Rua and Paul Craig will meet in the ring for a light heavyweight bout. Whether you’re rooting for Figueiredo, Perez, Shevchenko or Perez, we’ll show you exactly how to watch UFC 255 from anywhere in the world. UFC 255 – When and where? UFC 255 will be held at the promotion’s UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 21. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. How to watch UFC 255 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 255 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Figueiredo vs Perez live. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

