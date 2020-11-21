Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh Live Stream Free Online

The Pittsburgh Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Pitt and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers will be seeking to avenge the 28 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of last year.

Everything went Pitt’s way against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago as they made off with a 41-17 win.

Virginia Tech suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Virginia Tech lost 25-24 to Miami (FL). A silver lining for the Hokies was the play of RB Jalen Holston, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Holston’s performance made up for a slower contest against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago. Holston’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Virginia Tech defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 37 yards. Leading the way was DL Jarrod Hewitt and his 2.5 sacks. Hewitt now has four sacks through eight games.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh’s victory lifted them to 4-4 while Virginia Tech’s loss dropped them down to 4-4. The Hokies have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 35.63 points per game. We’ll see if Pitt can find some way to disarm them.