Wales vs Georgia Live Stream without Cable

Wales continue their Autumn Nations Cup campaign at home to Georgia this weekend.

After suffering a humbling defeat at the hands of Ireland in their first game of the tournament, under-pressure boss Wayne Pivac will be keen to see a reaction from his players, and end a run of six straight defeats so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What time is Wales v Georgia kick-off?

Wales v Georgia kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday, November 21, behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

What TV channel is Wales v Georgia on? Is Amazon Prime Video free?

Wales v Georgia is Wales’ first autumn match to be shown on Amazon Prime Video, who have secured the broadcasting rights for 14 of 16 of the tournament’s games. You can sign up for a free trial with Amazon Prime here that will enable you to watch this match and all the others for free.

The game is also being shown live on S4C once again, with Welsh language commentary only.

What about live streaming?

As well as the Amazon Prime Video app, viewers can also stream the match on S4C through BBC iPlayer.

What’s the team news?

Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham – grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham – will makes his Wales debut, and is among 13 changes to the starting line-up made by Wayne Pivac.

Botham is one of three newcomers selected to start, with Scarlets centre Johnny Williams and scrum-half Kieran Hardy making their debuts. Uncapped Ioan Lloyd, who can operate at outside-half or at full-back, will also make his Wales debut if he comes on from the bench.

Meanwhile, Georgia boss Levan Maisashvili has made five changes from Georgia’s opening 40-0 defeat to England last weekend.

Sandro Todua and Vasil Lobzhanidze come into the back-line, while Jaba Bregvadze, Konstantine Mikautadze and Otar Giorgadze will line up in the pack.

Wales : 15. Liam Williams, 14. Johnny McNicholl, 13. Nick Tompkins, 12. Johnny Williams, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit, 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Kieran Hardy, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Elliot Dee, 3. Samson Lee, 4. Jake Ball, 5. Seb Davies, 6. James Botham, 7. Justin Tipuric (captain), 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Sam Parry, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Cory Hill, 20. James Davies, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Jonah Holmes.

Georgia: 15. Lasha Khmaladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Merab Sharikadze, 11. Sandro Todua, 10. Tedo Abzhandadze, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Jaba Bregvadze, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Grigor Kerdikoshvili, 5. Kote Mikautadze, 6. Otar Giorgadze, 7. Beka Saginadze, 8. Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: 16. Giorgi Chkoidze, 17. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Lexo Kaulashvili, 19. Lasha Jaiani, 20. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Demur Tapladze, 23. Tamaz Mchedlidze.

What have the coaches said?

Wales boss Wayne Pivac: “It’s no secret that Georgia have a very strong pack. Their set-piece is something they pride themselves on.

“Territory is going to be important for us in this game, that we don’t give them too many ins to get set-piece dominance that they have had previously in scoring opportunities.

“For us, it’s about making sure we look after the ball. In previous games, it’s well documented the number of turnovers we’ve had and discipline has let us down. It is a real focus area for us this week, making sure we keep mistakes to a minimum and be very disciplined.”

Georgia boss Levan Maisashvili: “Game management still remains our main issue, which is logical against such strong opposition as England. If we had made correct decisions, we would have scored points as we had one or two good moments during the game. But we failed to grab that moment.

“I expect Wales to be more diverse in their attacks than they usually are. We should not let ourselves be misguided by their latest results.

“They have way more options in attack compared to England and we should expect more surprises in static phases, so we have to think more about defence too.”