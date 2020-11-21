Watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Live Stream

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 0-5 against the Oklahoma Sooners since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Oklahoma State will take on Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a week off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, the Cowboys narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Kansas State Wildcats 20-18. Oklahoma State’s RB LD Brown filled up the stat sheet, picking up 110 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Brown’s performance made up for a slower contest against the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 294 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Kansas Jayhawks 62-9 at home. That 53-point margin sets a new team best for Oklahoma on the season. Their RB Rhamondre Stevenson was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 104 yards on 11 carries.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma State against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Oklahoma State is now 5-1 while Oklahoma sits at 5-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing yards allowed per game per game in the nation at 169.3. As for Oklahoma, they rank seventh in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 26 on the season.