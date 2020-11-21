Watch UFC 255 Full Fight Live Free Reddit Streaming

he UFC is back in Las Vegas after holding its final event at Fight Island and this Saturday we’ll get to see both a men’s and women’s flyweight title fight when Figueiredo defends his title against Perez and Shevchenko does so against Maia.
At the top of UFC 255’s Main Card, Deiveson “Deus Da Guerra” Figueiredo will face off against Alex Perez in a flyweight title bout. Figueiredo is coming off of a three fight win streak after defeating Joseph Benavidez twice and Tim Elliott once at UFC Fight Night. Perez on the other hand is an up and comer who is also going into Saturday’s match with a three fight win streak after defeating Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa.
UFC 255’s co-main event will see Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko defend her flyweight title against Jennifer Maia. Shevchenko is currently on a five fight win streak after defeating Katlyn Chookagian by knockout back in February. However, her last win in the Octagon took place in August of last year when she defeated Liz Carmouche by decision in round 3. Maia is also heading into the match with a five fight win streak after defeating Joanne Calderwood by submission in round 1 back in August and Katlyn Chookagian by decision during round 3 in November of last year.
Elsewhere on the card, Mike Perry will take on Tim Means in a welterweight bout, Katlyn Chookagian will go up against Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout and Muaricio Rua and Paul Craig will meet in the ring for a light heavyweight bout.
Whether you’re rooting for Figueiredo, Perez, Shevchenko or Perez, we’ll show you exactly how to watch UFC 255 from anywhere in the world.
UFC 255 – When and where?
UFC 255 will be held at the promotion’s UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 21. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How to watch UFC 255 from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 255 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Figueiredo vs Perez live.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch UFC 255 in the U.S.
Since the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network’s streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you’ll be able to to watch the UFC 255 PPV in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you’re a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 255 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.
UFC Fight pass subscribers will be able to watch the Early Prelims at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT while MMA fans with a cable subscription can watch the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN2. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Prelims on ESPN2? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you can watch the action before the Main Card online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now – $55 per month – AT&T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream UFC 255 in Canada
Unlike in the US, Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday’s UFC 255 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.
The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on either UFC Fight Pass or TSN.
If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.
How to watch UFC 255 in the UK
Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 255 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 3am GMT on Saturday. If that’s a bit late for you don’t worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 255’s Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 255 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network’s website. If you’re not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25.
The Early Prelims will begin at 11:30pm GMT and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport at 1am GMT.
Watch UFC 255 in Australia
Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 255’s Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event ,Fetch TV and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, November 22.
The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a cable package with ESPN or a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 10:30am AEDT and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT.
UFC 255 – The main card in full
Flyweight Title Bout
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez
Women’s Flyweight Title Bout
- Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maria
Welterweight Bout
- Mike Perry vs Tim Means
Women’s Flyweight Bout
- Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo