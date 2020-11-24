AI Accelerator Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the AI Accelerator analysis, which studies the AI Accelerator industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “AI Accelerator Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global AI Accelerator by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global AI Accelerator.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI Accelerator market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI Accelerator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global AI Accelerator Includes:

Huawei Technologies

Cerebras Systems

Qualcomm

General Vision

IBM Corporation

FinGenius

MediaTek Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

Inbenta Technologies

Intel Corporation

Sentient Technologies

Google Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc

Advanced Micro Devices

Numenta

Samsung Electronics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Vision Processing Unit (VPU)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security Systems

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

