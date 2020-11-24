Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev Live Stream FootBall 2020 Reddit Watch Online Free Tv Channel

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Tuesday with eight intriguing matchups, including Borussia Dortmund vs. Brugge and PSG vs. RB Leipzig. All eight fixtures can be streamed on CBS All-Access. Before you lock in your UEFA Champions League picks for Tuesday, you NEED to see what our proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Champions League winner

Bayern Munich (already qualified through league)

Europa League winner

Sevilla (already qualified through league)

Spain (La Liga)

Real Madrid (champions)

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

England (Premier League)

Liverpool (champions)

Manchester City

Manchester United

Chelsea

Italy (Serie A)

Juventus (champions)

Inter Milan

Atalanta

Lazio

Germany (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich (champions)

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Borussia Monchengladbach

France (Ligue 1)

PSG (declared champions in abandoned season)

Marseille

Rennes

Russia (Russian Premier League)

Zenit (champions)

Lokomotiv Moscow

Krasnodar (UCL play-off winner)

Portugal (Primeira Liga)

Porto (champions)

Belgium (Jupiler Pro League)

Club Brugge (finished first in abandoned season)

Ukraine (Ukrainian Premier League)

Shakhtar Donetsk (champions)

Dynamo Kiev (UCL play-off winner)

Turkey (Super Lig)

Istanbul Basaksehir (champions)

Netherlands (Eredivisie)

Ajax (finished first in league that was abandoned but not declared champions)

Austria

Red Bull Salzburg (UCL play-off winner)

Greece

Olympiacos (UCL play-off winner)

Denmark

Midtyjlland (UCL play-off winner)

Hungary

Ferencvaros (UCL play-off winner)

When is the group stage draw?

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 1. That’s when the draw will take place in Athens, Greece, and we’ll see 32 clubs split up into eight groups of four. You can watch the draw on CBS All Access.

When does the group stage begin?

The group stage action gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each team will have three group stage opponents and six games in total (one home, one away). The group stage comes to a close on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.