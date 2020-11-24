Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Vinyl Sheet Flooring analysis, which studies the Vinyl Sheet Flooring industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Vinyl Sheet Flooring by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Vinyl Sheet Flooring.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vinyl Sheet Flooring market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vinyl Sheet Flooring business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Includes:

Tarkett

Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics

Armstrong

Mohawk

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Zhejiang Kingdom

Congoleum

Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

Novalis

Jinka Flooring

Gerflor

Shaw Floors

CFL Flooring

Zhejiang Walrus New Material

Metroflor

Snmo LVT

LG Hausys

Zhejiang GIMIG Technology

Forbo

Zhengfu Plastic

Hailide New Material

Mingart (Lutai) Technology

Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong

Beaulieu

Taizhou Huali New Materials

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Dry-back Vinyl Sheet Flooring

Loose-lay Vinyl Sheet Flooring

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

